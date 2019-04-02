Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Coty Inc (COTY)

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Coty stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Coty’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Coty by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Coty by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.