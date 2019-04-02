Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $51.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/janus-henderson-mortgage-backed-securities-etf-jmbs-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-15.html.

