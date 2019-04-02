Jane Street Group LLC Sells 356,645 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356,645 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,691.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 11,089,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 171.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,671,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,058 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,412,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,407,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,926 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $130,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philippe Krakowsky sold 45,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $1,052,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 346,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,717. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

