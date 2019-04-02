Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) PT Raised to C$3.30

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.30 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.09.

Shares of IVN opened at C$3.28 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.59. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71. The company has a current ratio of 25.97, a quick ratio of 25.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

