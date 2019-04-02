ITV plc (ITV) Insider Mary Harris Purchases 2,649 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Mary Harris acquired 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,364.23 ($4,395.96).
Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 183.05 ($2.39).
ITV (LON:ITV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The broadcaster reported GBX 15.40 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 15 ($0.20) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that ITV plc will post 1418.99992821135 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ITV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective (down from GBX 260 ($3.40)) on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 162.08 ($2.12).
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.