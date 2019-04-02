ITT Inc (ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $678.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to announce $678.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $689.00 million. ITT reported sales of $689.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. ITT had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

ITT stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 4,727.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,673,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,639,276 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.