ITE Group (ITE) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of ITE Group (LON:ITE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ITE opened at GBX 70.90 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. ITE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.22 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of $525.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31.

ITE Group Company Profile

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

