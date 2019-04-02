ITE Group (ITE) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of ITE Group (LON:ITE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
ITE opened at GBX 70.90 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. ITE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.22 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of $525.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31.
ITE Group Company Profile
See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for ITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.