ISHARES U S ETF/INT RATE HEDGED HIG (HYGH) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ISHARES U S ETF/INT RATE HEDGED HIG (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 36.40% of ISHARES U S ETF/INT RATE HEDGED HIG worth $72,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES U S ETF/INT RATE HEDGED HIG during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES U S ETF/INT RATE HEDGED HIG during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES U S ETF/INT RATE HEDGED HIG during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES U S ETF/INT RATE HEDGED HIG during the third quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES U S ETF/INT RATE HEDGED HIG during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000.

HYGH stock opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. ISHARES U S ETF/INT RATE HEDGED HIG has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $94.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $4.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th.

