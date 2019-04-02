ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (DGRO) Stake Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,529,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,411,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,143,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,956 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 3,685.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,352,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,806 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,916,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,302,000 after purchasing an additional 427,109 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV:DGRO opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a twelve month low of $530.00 and a twelve month high of $689.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2179 per share. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/ishares-tr-core-divid-gr-etf-dgro-stake-lessened-by-financial-advocates-investment-management.html.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.