iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Idx (NYSEARCA:EPP) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,777 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 567,884 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,713 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Idx during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,037,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Idx by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after buying an additional 100,749 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Idx by 366.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 209,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 164,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Idx by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 72,978 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Idx by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Idx alerts:

EPP opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Idx has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Idx (EPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/ishares-msci-pacific-ex-japan-idx-epp-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Idx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Idx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.