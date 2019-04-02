iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Position Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

