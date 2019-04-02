iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) Stake Increased by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up about 2.3% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

NYSEARCA EWC remained flat at $$28.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,761. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $29.61.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

