iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2173 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
IGLB opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $60.35.
