iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $24.28.
See Also: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.