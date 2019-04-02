iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (GBF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2512 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $113.71.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

