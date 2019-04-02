iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.26 (AGG)

iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2619 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1,920.01 and a 1 year high of $2,156.27.

