iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

