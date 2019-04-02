IRIDEX (IRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IRIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th.

IRIX opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.03.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.61%. Equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 403,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IRIDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 127,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

