Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Irhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 758 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $72,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $5,325,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,171 shares of company stock worth $12,327,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.