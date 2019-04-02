Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 65.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Iqvia by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 485,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,376,000 after buying an additional 101,073 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Iqvia by 2,517.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 110,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,606,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Iqvia by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,217,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.30. 767,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $91.57 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $569,462,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $13,532,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,171,345 shares of company stock valued at $587,292,238. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

