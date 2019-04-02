Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,085.00 price target (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,965.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $2,100.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,116.79.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,814.19 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $874.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/ipswich-investment-management-co-inc-has-4-94-million-stake-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.