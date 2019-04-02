Investors Sell Shares of Marriott International (MAR) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $28.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $74.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.01 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Marriott International had the 16th highest net out-flow for the day. Marriott International traded up $1.05 for the day and closed at $128.50Specifically, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 63,726 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $7,911,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,174,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,015,020.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,730 shares of company stock worth $16,924,619 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Get Marriott International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a return on equity of 80.36% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/investors-sell-shares-of-marriott-international-mar-on-strength-following-insider-selling.html.

About Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.