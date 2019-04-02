Investors Sell Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) on Strength (GOVT)

Investors sold shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $11.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $40.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.89 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $25.07

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0456 per share. This is a positive change from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,480,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,642,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,840,000 after buying an additional 775,206 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,655,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,522,000 after buying an additional 1,058,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 3.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,929,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,955,000 after buying an additional 55,524 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Sell Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) on Strength (GOVT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/investors-sell-shares-of-ishares-u-s-treasury-bond-etf-govt-on-strength-govt.html.

