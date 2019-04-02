Investors Sell Citigroup (C) on Strength (C)

Investors sold shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $97.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $145.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.62 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Citigroup had the 14th highest net out-flow for the day. Citigroup traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $64.42

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

