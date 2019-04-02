Investors Purchase High Volume of Tata Motors Put Options (TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,848 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 810% compared to the average daily volume of 313 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 1,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth $166,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.31). Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

