Investors Buy TJX Companies (TJX) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $47.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.36 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, TJX Companies had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. TJX Companies traded down ($0.13) for the day and closed at $53.08

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

