Investors Buy American Express (AXP) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $89.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $56.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.91 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, American Express had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. American Express traded down ($0.70) for the day and closed at $111.00

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Bank of America set a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in American Express by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

