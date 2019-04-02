Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) Director Robert C. Albanese Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ISBC opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Investors Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,577,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,023,000 after buying an additional 194,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,577,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,023,000 after buying an additional 194,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $195,262,000 after buying an additional 345,637 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 28.8% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 14,190,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $174,112,000 after buying an additional 3,168,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,575,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 1,082,081 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.14 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

