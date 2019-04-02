Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (VTN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0506 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VTN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. 21,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,297. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

