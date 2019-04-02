INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P SMALLCAP CONSUM (PSCD) Holdings Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P SMALLCAP CONSUM (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P SMALLCAP CONSUM were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fis Group Inc. grew its position in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P SMALLCAP CONSUM by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P SMALLCAP CONSUM during the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P SMALLCAP CONSUM during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of PSCD opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P SMALLCAP CONSUM has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0511 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P SMALLCAP CONSUM Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

