Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $78.01.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/invesco-currencyshares-australian-dollar-trust-fxa-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.