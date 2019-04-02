Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $78.01.
About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
