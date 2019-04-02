Intrepid Potash (IPI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.
NYSE IPI opened at $3.82 on Monday. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $499.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, VP Joseph G. Montoya sold 9,500 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,950 shares in the company, valued at $266,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,013.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 417,370 shares of company stock worth $1,342,048. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,436,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 787,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,429,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 557,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,514,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,387,000 after purchasing an additional 537,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,993,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 406,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
