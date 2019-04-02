Intrepid Potash (IPI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.

NYSE IPI opened at $3.82 on Monday. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $499.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph G. Montoya sold 9,500 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,950 shares in the company, valued at $266,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,013.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 417,370 shares of company stock worth $1,342,048. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,436,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 787,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,429,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 557,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,514,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,387,000 after purchasing an additional 537,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,993,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 406,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

