Intl Fcstone Inc. Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Intl Fcstone Inc. cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4,668.6% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Macquarie set a $110.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 67,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $6,752,159.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $2,972,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,181,197.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

