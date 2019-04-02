Internet of People (IOP) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $848,142.00 and approximately $167,210.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00003175 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Upbit, BiteBTC and Bleutrade. In the last week, Internet of People has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 6,159,806 coins and its circulating supply is 5,654,182 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Fatbtc, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Bleutrade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

