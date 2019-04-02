International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.21 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on IGT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

NYSE:IGT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 69,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,966. International Game Technology has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in International Game Technology by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $781,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in International Game Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in International Game Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,143 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

