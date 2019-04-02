Intercede Group (IGP) Trading 45.5% Higher

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) shares traded up 45.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31). 502,713 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,241% from the average session volume of 37,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Intercede Group in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.03.

Intercede Group Company Profile (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyID services for employees, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; and MyID for WordPress, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

