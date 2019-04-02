Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Installed Building Products worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 97,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $4,529,688.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,127.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 102,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $4,598,227.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,805.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,500 shares of company stock worth $13,637,701. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.65 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.77.

Shares of IBP opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

