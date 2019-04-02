Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (VMW) COO Sells 45,741 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 45,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $8,355,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 36,311 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $6,181,584.64.

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $185.05. 889,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.61 and a 52 week high of $188.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of VMware by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,467 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,048 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,342 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $199.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

