Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.83, for a total value of $3,528,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,622,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, hitting $347.30. The stock had a trading volume of 495,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,871. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $354.09.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,223,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $311.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/insider-selling-ulta-beauty-inc-ulta-director-sells-10000-shares-of-stock-2.html.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.