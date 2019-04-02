Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (INCY) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $86.70. 1,131,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 1.39. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.72 million. Incyte had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/insider-selling-incyte-co-incy-evp-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.