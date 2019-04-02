Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,913. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Chris Bruzzo sold 12,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,225,320.00.

EA traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.84. 2,923,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,130. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,032 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 529 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $139.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

