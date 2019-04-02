Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Insider Sells 16,055 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) insider Gerardo Monroy sold 16,055 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $260,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. 33,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.90 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,514,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,109 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Insider Sells 16,055 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/insider-selling-cno-financial-group-inc-cno-insider-sells-16055-shares-of-stock.html.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.