Insider Buying: Otelco Inc (OTEL) Major Shareholder Buys 20,692 Shares of Stock

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $341,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 29th, Ira Sochet bought 15,717 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $259,330.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ira Sochet bought 7,508 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $115,998.60.

On Friday, March 15th, Ira Sochet bought 2,698 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $41,576.18.

On Monday, March 18th, Ira Sochet bought 7,151 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $110,125.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Ira Sochet bought 60,000 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Ira Sochet bought 28,120 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $461,168.00.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Ira Sochet bought 11,000 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00.

On Thursday, January 3rd, Ira Sochet bought 5,935 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,900.65.

Shares of OTEL stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Otelco Inc has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 131.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEL. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in Otelco by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otelco by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Otelco by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Otelco by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otelco in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

