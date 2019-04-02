Innovus Pharmaceuticals (INNVD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. Innovus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 517.44% and a negative net margin of 35.23%.
INNVD opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.89.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Innovus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.
Recommended Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.