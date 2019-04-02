Innogy (IGY) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IGY. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.47 ($42.41).

Shares of ETR IGY opened at €41.30 ($48.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.15. Innogy has a 12-month low of €35.70 ($41.51) and a 12-month high of €41.58 ($48.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

