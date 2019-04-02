InflationCoin Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $103,562.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.79 or 0.02576401 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00015847 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000424 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006050 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001839 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000824 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.