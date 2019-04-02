Inflarx (IFRX) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inflarx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inflarx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Inflarx in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Inflarx from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inflarx in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of Inflarx stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of -0.84. Inflarx has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Inflarx during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inflarx during the third quarter worth about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Inflarx by 29.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Inflarx by 46.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Inflarx during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

