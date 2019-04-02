IMI plc (IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Sells 10,235 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook sold 10,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 942 ($12.31), for a total value of £96,413.70 ($125,981.58).

IMI stock opened at GBX 973 ($12.71) on Tuesday. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.60. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,290 ($16.86) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, February 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,117.31 ($14.60).

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

