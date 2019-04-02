IMI plc (IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Sells 10,235 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook sold 10,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 942 ($12.31), for a total value of £96,413.70 ($125,981.58).
IMI stock opened at GBX 973 ($12.71) on Tuesday. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.60. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.
About IMI
IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.
