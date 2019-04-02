IDT (IDT) and Otelco (OTEL) Financial Contrast

IDT (NYSE:IDT) and Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDT and Otelco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Otelco shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of IDT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Otelco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDT and Otelco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.55 billion 0.11 $5.19 million N/A N/A Otelco $66.07 million 0.86 $9.47 million N/A N/A

Otelco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDT.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and Otelco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 0.23% 24.45% 2.26% Otelco 14.33% 131.34% 8.29%

Dividends

IDT pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Otelco does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

IDT has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otelco has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Otelco beats IDT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services. The net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service segment provides voice over Internet protocol products and services under the net2phone brand name, including cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) services to enterprise customers primarily through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents, and managed service providers; session initiation protocol trunking services, which support inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX; and cable telephony services. The company is also involved in the provision of offers local/long distance residential phone services under the brand name IDT America. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services. The company also provides network access services, which include the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services; high-speed and dial-up Internet access, as well as ancillary services, which include Web hosting and computer virus protection; Internet protocol television; and other telephone related services. In addition, it resells satellite services for DirecTV; rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services; and provides private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional engineering services for mission-critical software applications of small and mid-sized companies. The company primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 94,029 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

