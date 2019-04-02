Identiv (INVE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $82.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Identiv had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Identiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Identiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 605,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Identiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Identiv by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

